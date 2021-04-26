KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 47 COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with another death related to the disease.

To date, officials have reported 13,947 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Of those, 13,032 are considered resolved. There have also been 250 deaths so far from COVID-19.

There are 645 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard showed 96 more cases have screened positive for a variant of concern, for a total of 1,672 so far. Of those, 45 are the B.1.1.7 variant, one is the B.1.351 variant and one is the P.1 variant.

There are 70 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, including 33 in the ICU.

There are 24 active outbreaks in the region.

Provincially, there were 3,510 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday. The Ministry of Health said Ontario's positivity rate is currently at 10.9 per cent.

The seven-day average for new cases dropped Monday to 3,917. Last week, it was 4,347.

Ontario has reported 448,861 COVID-19 cases so far, including 400,340 recoveries and 7,935 deaths.