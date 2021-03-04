KITCHENER -- Public health officials in Waterloo Region reported 34 more COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.

The region has reported 10,870 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, including 10,237 resolved cases and 229 deaths.

The number of active cases in the region dropped by 17 Thursday to 391.

There are 42 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including eight who are in the ICU.

There are 29 active outbreaks in the region.

Regional health officials have confirmed 11 cases of the B.1.1.7. variant, which was first found in the U.K. Another 118 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern, but the exact variant hasn't been identified yet.

Ontario reported fewer than 1,000 new cases for the third straight day. There were 994 more reported on Thursday, along with 10 deaths related to the disease.

The province's seven-day average for new cases now sits at 1,063, down from 1,098 a week ago.

There are 10,309 active cases across Ontario. The province has reported 304,757 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far.