WATERLOO -- Waterloo Region's first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened for priority groups on Thursday morning.

The clinic, located at 435 The Boardwalk, had its first appointment at 9 a.m. More appointments are scheduled throughout the day.

Adults 80 or over can book appointments at the clinic, followed by people in priority groups in Phase One of Ontario's vaccination rollout plan.

"It's the beginning of a step of being able to get back to normal, we hope," said Lynda Heath, who received the vaccine on Thursday. "We know that isn't the case right away, but hopefully within the next couple months, all our friends will be vaccinated also."

Anyone eligible for the vaccine must pre-register. Public health will then reach out to book an appointment.