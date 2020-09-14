KITCHENER -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region rose by almost a dozen as Ontario saw its highest single-day increase in months.

Public health officials reported 11 new cases of the disease on Monday, while the region's total number of cases increased by 13 as totals from previous days were updated. There have now been 1,528 cases of COVID-19 in the region since the pandemic began.

Of the total, 1,340 people have recovered, while another 120 have died. That leaves 68 active cases in the region.

The region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows that none of them are in hospital. To date, 251 people have been hospitalized with the disease at some point, including 60 cases who needed care in the ICU.

There is still one active outbreak in Waterloo Region. The Village of University Gates long-term care home declared an outbreak earlier this month after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. No additional cases have been reported since.

Ontario meanwhile reported its highest single-day increase of cases in months, with 313 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

That's the highest one-day report since June 5, when 415 cases were reported.

Of the increase, there were 112 cases in Toronto, 71 in Peel Region and 60 in Ottawa, according to a tweet by Health Minister Christine Elliott.

York is the only other public health unit in the province that reported more than 10 new cases—all of the province's other health units reported 10 or fewer, with 15 reporting no new cases at all.

Elliott said that more than two thirds of Monday's new cases were identified in people under 40. That's in line with the numbers that Waterloo Region has experienced, as well. Since mid-August, the number of cases in people aged 20 to 29 have risen to become the most-affected age demographic in the region.

The next-highest age demographic in the region is those in the 30 to 39 range, followed very closely by those in the 50 to 59 age range.

Across the province, a number of schools have also reported cases of COVID-19. Some school boards reopened their classrooms last week, while others staggered their starts. In Waterloo Region, hundreds of students will be returning to class for the first time this week.

Ontario is reporting 313 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 30,000 tests were completed. 78% of today's cases are from three regions, with 112 in Toronto, 71 in Peel and 60 in Ottawa. All other PHUs have fewer than 10 new cases, except for York with 13 cases. 15 PHUs have no new cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 14, 2020