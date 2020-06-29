KITCHENER -- The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another life in Waterloo Region, bringing the region's death toll to 116 after more than three weeks without a death.

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 13 more cases of the virus since Friday, bringing the total here to 1,293.

That number includes 1,085 resolved cases, leaving 92 active cases. That's four fewer active cases than were reported on Friday.

An outbreak at a local retirement home was declared over on the weekend. Parkwood Mennonite Home had had one case in a resident.

There are still outbreaks at two long-term care homes in Waterloo Region.

Sunnyside Home has had one case in a resident and four in staff since its outbreak was declared on June 18. According to the region's website, this is the third outbreak at Sunnyside Home since March 31.

Forest Heights Revera, meanwhile, has had cases in 178 residents and 73 staff members. At that facility, 51 people have died from the virus.

Across the province, public health officials reported a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases with 257.

Of those, 177 were identified in the Windsor-Essex region alone.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet that the rise comes after "extensive testing this weekend of temporary workers in Southwestern Ontario."

There are now 34,911 cases of the virus in the province, including 30,196 recoveries and 2,665 deaths.