Waterloo region public school board considers return of masking

Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustees are expected to cast their vote tonight on a motion to request masking while inside buildings operated by the school board.

The motion heading to the school board meeting on Monday seeks to request staff, students and visitors wear masks “whenever possible.”

The motion says the request to bring back masking comes as cases of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) increase in the community.

The motion reads: “That the Waterloo Region District School Board request all staff, students, and visitors wear a mask, if they can and whenever they can, until the Region of Waterloo Public Health is no longer recommending masks be worn inside public buildings.”

The notice of motion was served at the Nov. 28 board meeting by trustee Marie Snyder with support from trustee Scott Piatkowski.

The motion’s background from Snyder notes the recent statements from Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, who strongly recommends wearing masks when indoors.

Snyder also noted: “A board mask mandate is not supported by our local Medical Officer of Health, and could potentially create hostility and divisiveness in our schools.”

If given the go ahead vote tonight, final approval will be needed at the Dec.19 meeting by the board of trustees. If approved, the policy to request masks be worn will take effect after the holiday break.