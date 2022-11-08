University of Waterloo brings back masking requirement

Masks are now required for indoor academic activities, including lectures, seminars, labs and tests at the University of Waterloo.

The university announced the change to its masking policy Tuesday. It says it’s aimed at protecting students and staff and minimizing COVID-19-related disruptions during the upcoming exam season.

“We’re making this change now to protect members of our community as the data trends point to increased levels of COVID and other airborne diseases in circulation,” the university said in a statement posted to its website.

The updated policy requires masks during all forms of academic instruction, including office hour meetings. It does not apply to non-instructional areas like food courts or university residences.

The change comes as at least one infectious disease specialist warns of a “tough winter” ahead, and local officials report an increasing COVID-19 wastewater signal at all three test sites across Waterloo region.

“We know we are in for a tough winter, we know that we have been talking about this for weeks and weeks and of course, we still see a lot of pressure on the healthcare system. We have these viral illnesses, COVID, flu will start to become increasingly common and other viruses, like RSV, will make things challenging,” Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CTV News on Oct. 27.

WHAT ARE OTHER SCHOOLS DOING?

At Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, masks have been mandatory for indoor academic activities like lectures, labs and exams since the return to school in September.

The University of Guelph and Conestoga College say masks are “strongly encouraged” but not required in most spaces on campus.