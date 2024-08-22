Offensive flag under investigation in Kitchener, Ont.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it’s investigating reports of an offensive flag at a Kitchener, Ont. home.

While they did not specify what was on it, photos shared with CTV News show a Nazi military flag flying outside a home on Stirling Avenue South.

In a media release, police stated: “While individuals have the right to freedom of expression under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, offensive expression, rooted in hate, has no place in Waterloo Region.”

They added that members of their Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Unit spoke with those in the community who have been affected by the flag.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call investigators at 519-570-9777, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.