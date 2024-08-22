KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Offensive flag under investigation in Kitchener, Ont.

    Nazi flag seen outside a Kitchener, Ont. home on Aug. 19, 2024. (Submitted) Nazi flag seen outside a Kitchener, Ont. home on Aug. 19, 2024. (Submitted)
    Share

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it’s investigating reports of an offensive flag at a Kitchener, Ont. home.

    While they did not specify what was on it, photos shared with CTV News show a Nazi military flag flying outside a home on Stirling Avenue South.

    In a media release, police stated: “While individuals have the right to freedom of expression under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, offensive expression, rooted in hate, has no place in Waterloo Region.”

    They added that members of their Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Unit spoke with those in the community who have been affected by the flag.

    Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call investigators at 519-570-9777, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News