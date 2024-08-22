KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Skeletal remains found at Kitchener construction site

    Empty construction equipment sits at a construction site in Kitchener after skeletal remains were found on August 21, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News) Empty construction equipment sits at a construction site in Kitchener after skeletal remains were found on August 21, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
    Waterloo Regional Police said there are no suspicious or criminal concerns after skeletal remains were found at a construction site in Kitchener.

    Officers were called to the Church Street and Benton Street area on Wednesday after human remains were found by construction crews during excavation work.

    A Forensic anthropologist and the Office of a Chief Coroner were called in to help with the investigation.

    Police said the investigation determined there were no suspicious or criminal actions that led to the skeletal remains being dug up at that location.

    The Ministry of Public Health and Business Service Delivery and Procurement has taken over the handling of this matter.

