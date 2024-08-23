Guelph man arrested on more than a dozen charges

A man is facing more than a dozen charges after he was arrested by Guelph Police.

Officers arrested the man after he was spotted in the Wyndham Street South area just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

They said he was wanted for several charges including mischief and uttering threats.

During a search following his arrest, officers said they found two stolen credit cards and a stolen debit card.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with possessing stolen property under $5,000, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, uttering threats and nine counts of breaching probation.