Waterloo region parents should prepare for rotating bus route cancellations until Christmas
A shortage of bus drivers and lingering impacts from a cyber attack earlier this year are putting pressure on local school boards’ bussing operations, resulting in some routes set to be cancelled as early as Monday.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, both the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) and Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) issued notices saying temporary measures will result in the cancellation of some school bus routes effective Monday.
The release from WCDSB said: "due to the ongoing bus driver shortage and lingering impacts of the public board’s cyber attack on our shared bus planning software, some routes will need to be temporarily cancelled.'
The cancellations are expected to last until at least December.
“We understand the significant impact this decision will have on our students and their families and caregivers. Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR) does this only as a last resort. We hope that this proactive message will allow families and caregivers to better prepare for and react to the cancellation of bus routes,” both school boards said in separate media releases.
Families will be informed the day prior to any cancellation.
A school bus route will be cancelled when the driver shortage causes a route to be late by more than 30 minutes consistently.
The WCDSB said some routes are experiencing more frequent and prolonged delays lasting 30 minutes or longer, while the WRDSB said some routes are experiencing delays of 50 minutes or longer.
Days before the start of school, STSWR warned of anticipated transportation delays related to a shortage of school bus drivers.
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
The Duchy of Cornwall: What is the $1.5-billion estate Prince William has recently inherited?
With King Charles III taking his seat as the new Crown of the monarchy, other members of the Royal Family are taking on their new roles— and along with it a rather large inheritance.
'Global failure': Lancet COVID-19 Commission critical of pandemic handling
The Lancet COVID-19 Commission says the staggering pandemic death toll is the result 'massive global failure at multiple levels' including the lack of international cooperation, but controversy around the 'lab-leak' theory threatens to overshadow findings and recommendations.
Who is involved in the security of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
London is seeing an unprecedented amount of security as thousands wait in line to pay their respect to Queen Elizabeth II and with many world leaders expected to attend the late monarch's funeral on Monday. CTVNews.ca spoke to experts about the security involved in planning for such a large and monumental event.
N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears that killer exchanged denture work for sex
A report submitted to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia says the gunman who killed 22 people was known to exchange denture work for sex and to exploit marginalized women.
What's open and closed across Canada on Sept. 19, the day of the Queen's funeral
A variety of federal, provincial and other services across the country will be unavailable Monday as workers pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of closures.
Invasive jellyfish species spotted in northern Ontario lake for the first time
For the last 70 years, an invasive species from China has been slowly making its way north. In the last few weeks, it finally arrived in Sudbury.
'This is not a TV drama': Sask. RCMP says finding answers in James Smith Cree Nation suspect's death will take time
The head of the Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for patience in the investigation into the death of Myles Sanderson.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Loaded shotgun and drugs seized after break and enter investigation
A man and woman from London, Ont. are facing charges Thursday for their alleged involvement in a break and enter in the northeast part of the city, police say. Police confirm to CTV News London the site of the break-in is the same address where a shooting occurred Wednesday morning, resulting in a man being sent to hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.
'Group of 30' share $1-million lotto win
A group of 30 people from southern Ontario will share in a $1-million lottery prize from the March 18 LOTTO MAX draw. Maureen, the group leader, says the group has been playing LOTTO MAX together for 15 years.
Police board policy about transgender individuals on hold
A new London Police Services Board policy about the search and detention of transgender individuals has been delayed until later this year.
Matthew Mahoney’s mother testifies during day four of inquest
Matthew Mahoney was shot and killed in March of 2018 after a confrontation with Windsor police on Dufferin Place. His mother Brenda told the inquest on day four of hearings that she needed her son to "get some help."
'Suspicious death' being investigated on Dougall Avenue
Windsor police are informing the public about a “suspicious death” near Dougall Avenue.
'It was quite awesome': Windsor, Ont. man recalls 13 week tour across Canadian Great Lakes with Queen Elizabeth II
As Jack Simpson looks through photographs of his travels around the globe, memories of his excursion with royalty come flooding back. Simpson was selected from HMCS Hunter in Windsor to board the HMCS Gatineau in Halifax, N.S. during the 1959 royal tour of Canada.
Napoleon cuts 80 manufacturing jobs
Napoleon announced 80 layoffs over the past week of permanent full-time associates from its Barrie locations.
Collingwood, Ont. man identified as victim of deadly Meaford collision
Provincial police in Grey Bruce released the identity of a man killed in a collision late last week.
Midland's new parking program gets mixed reviews
Over the last few months, parking in Midland has been the talk of the town, and after a summer of free parking, changes are being introduced.
Reaction in the north to province's controversial LTC care plan
Seniors in the region are reacting to Wednesday's announcement that people in hospital awaiting placement in a long-term care home will be assigned to an open bed not of their choosing -- or pay $400 per day to remain at the hospital.
Two seriously injured in Paris Street collision in Sudbury
Two people have been taken to Health Sciences North with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Greater Sudbury on Thursday
Ottawa police officer accused of donating to 'Freedom Convoy' faces misconduct charge
An Ottawa police officer is facing a misconduct under the Police Services Act for allegedly donating money to the 'Freedom Convoy' during the protest in downtown Ottawa.
CHEO on pace for a record September in its emergency department as viral season starts early
CHEO president Alex Munter says CHEO is seeing a 60 per cent increase in patients in its emergency department this month compared to September 2021.
GTA shooting rampage suspect believed to have been 'looking for a police officer'
The gunman in Monday afternoon’s shooting rampage spent more than two hours at a Mississauga Tim Hortons before murdering Const. Andrew Hong and investigators now say that they believe he was “looking for a police officer.”
Used car prices in Canada have peaked while new car prices continue to rise
It’s been a seller’s market for both new and used vehicles due to low inventory levels and surging demand. However, there are signs that used vehicle prices may have finally peaked, while the cost of new cars continues to climb steadily.
Ontario's top doctor says there is ample supply of Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccines
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says there is ample supply of the Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine, even for people who won't be eligible for that shot until later this month.
Quebec election: Leaders to go 'face-to-face' in first election debate
The first of two French-language leadership debates this Quebec election campaign takes place in Montreal.
Eric Duhaime denounces Bill 96, defends Bill 21, and says 'no' to sovereignty in CTV interview
Quebec Conservative Party Leader Eric Duhaime is against Bill 96, in favour of Bill 21, and would vote 'no' to separating from Canada if a referendum were called tomorrow.
Woman, 87, dead after being struck by SUV in Laval shopping mall parking lot, police say
Laval police say an 87-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Centre Laval mall Thursday afternoon, Noovo Info reported.
Hundreds of N.B. health-care workers have quit since 2021, networks reveal at committee meeting
The CEOS and trustees of the Horizon and Vitalité health networks were in the hot seat during a public accounts committee meeting Thursday at the New Brunswick legislature.
'We need answers': Concerns grow as killer remains at large two weeks after breaching parole
There are still more questions than answers nearly two weeks after Patrice Mailloux breached his day parole in Quebec. The 67-year-old convicted killer remains unlawfully at large and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Manitoba recognizing Orange Shirt Day as talks continue about creating stat holiday
The Manitoba government is planning to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation for a second year while discussions continue about making it an official statutory holiday.
The TikTok trend that has DVD and VHS collectors looking for hidden treasures
Everything old is new again, as a popular trend fuelled by TikTok has VHS and DVD collectors combing through thrift stores, searching for hidden film treasures.
Mayoral candidate facing lawsuit after 'defamatory' comments at senior's forum
A Winnipeg mayoral hopeful is facing a lawsuit after another candidate stormed out of a recent senior's forum, saying Woodstock's comments were defamatory.
Fictitious 'NDP supporter' made by one candidate comments on UCP leadership race
One UCP leadership candidate is turning heads with a controversial campaign email sent out Wednesday afternoon.
Cochrane senior issues warning after scammers robbed him of nearly $10K
An 86-year-old Cochrane man is warning others about the dangers of telephone fraud after he was scammed out of nearly $10,000 this week.
Amanda Todd's mother highlights dangers of sextortion amid spike in Lethbridge cases
Carol Todd, Amanda Todd's mother, is weighing in on the devastating impacts of sexual extortion, also know as sextortion, amid a rise in cases reported in Lethbridge.
Officer struck by motorcyclist in south Edmonton sustained broken leg: source
The Edmonton police officer struck by a motorcyclist on Wednesday suffered a broken leg that required surgery, a source told CTV News.
Alberta rescinds appointment of human rights chief over alleged Islamophobic comments
The Alberta government has rescinded the appointment of the head of its Human Rights Commission in a dispute stemming from a passage in a book review that has been criticized as Islamophobic.
Owners of former Dwayne's Home building waiting for demolition permit amidst rash of fires
A second fire in as many days – and the 19th of the year – broke out at the building of the former Dwayne's Home in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning.
Environmental organization probed for activities related to BC NDP leadership race
Dogwood BC, an environmental organization aimed at getting people involved in politics, is having its activites related to the NDP leadership race probed both by Elections BC and the party.
Operator of Sea to Sky Gondola sue security firm it hired after cables cut 1st time
The B.C. gondola company whose main suspension cable has twice been deliberately cut has filed a lawsuit against the security company it hired to design and install a new, upgraded system after the first crime in August 2019.
Winner tours $2.4M PNE prize home days after seeing name drawn on CTV News
Burnaby resident Barb Bamford is the winner of this year's $2.4-million PNE prize home – which she discovered while watching CTV News on Monday night.