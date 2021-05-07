KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another 54 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

That brings the total number of cases in the region to 14,621 to date. That includes 13,853 recoveries and 253 deaths, the region's COVID-19 dashboard shows.

So far, 2,262 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern, including 1,973 confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant, two as the B.1.351 variant and 16 as the P.1 variant.

There are 498 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

As of Friday, there are 52 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including 37 in the ICU.

There are 13 active outbreaks in the region.

Regional partners have performed 471,802 COVID-19 tests to date.

The region's positivity rate sits at 5.7 per cent, and the reproductive rate is listed at 0.8.

Ontario reported 3,166 COVID-19 cases on Friday, but provincial officials said the data may be underreported. The province said there was a "technical issue" with data from Central East, Central West and Toronto.

So far, Ontario officials have reported 486,223 COVID-19 cases, including 444,342 recoveries and 8,236 deaths.