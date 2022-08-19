Waterloo Region offering over $3.4M for construction-ready affordable housing proposals

The Region of Waterloo is seeking ideas on affordable housing projects.

They're looking for construction-ready proposals and have $3,424,500 in funding to support local organizations and governments in the creation of affordable housing units for low to moderate-income households.

“Access to affordable housing is one of the most pressing challenges we face across the Region of Waterloo,” said Regional Chair Karen Redman in a media release. “We welcome proposals that will contribute to the goal of our Building Better Futures Plan to create 2,500 affordable homes in five years."

The region will continue to accept Request for Proposal (or RFP) submissions until 2 p.m. on Sept. 19.