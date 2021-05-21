KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has partnered with Explore Waterloo Region to launch a mental health pilot program for workers in the tourism and hospitality industry.

The program will be managed by Carizon Family and Community Services, giving employees access to mental health supports.

In a Friday news release, regional officials said the tourism industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. At its lowest point, employment in the sector was at 45 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

From March to April 2021, officials said employment in Canada's tourism industry dropped by another 4.4 per cent and accounts for 93.5 per cent of total employment losses.

“It's been a very difficult time for tourism and hospitality employees,” Minto Schneider, CEO of Explore Waterloo Region, said in the release. “The pandemic has hit this sector extremely hard. Many people have been laid off, and those who have been working worry about contracting the virus. We not only need to support our local businesses, we need to support the people behind these businesses who are trying to navigate an extremely uncertain time."

A mental health survey from YMCA Workwell showed hospitality workers scored well below average in health, mental health, well-being and financial health amid the pandemic.

“The shadow pandemic that mental health is causing for the hospitality and tourism workers in our region is alarming,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said in the release. “We wanted to find an immediate way to help provide support, and are pleased to be able to fund this partnership with Carizon to get the dedicated support program in place so quickly.”

The program includes six counselling service providers in the region, which officials said will ensure support services are available in all local cities and townships.

The pilot project will run for six months and will launch in the coming weeks.