Waterloo Region hospitals getting big funding boost from the province

The province announced millions in additional funding Tuesday for hospitals in Waterloo Region.

In a media release, they said $22.4 million will be added to their operating budgets while another $81 million will create 217 new patient beds in the region.

In terms of operations funding, the breakdown is as follows:

Cambridge Memorial Hospital will receive $6.8 million

St. Mary's General Hospital will receive $8.1 million

Grand River Hospital will receive $7.5 million

That represents a 3 to 5.6 per cent increase in the operations budget for each hospital.

The province also said it would be adding 217 new patient beds in Waterloo Region, thanks to an $81,599,400 investment from the government.

That money will be split three ways:

Cambridge Memorial Hospital will receive $11,242,000 for 22 new patient beds

Grand River Hospital Corporation will receive $49,406,400 for 154 new patient beds

St. Mary's General Hospital will receive $20,951,000 for 41 new patient beds

The province said in the release that the funding is part of its 10-year plan to add 3,000 new beds across Ontario.

Tuesday's announcement also included the introduction of a new $30 million Surgical Innovation Fund to help hospitals "address barriers to surgeries." Of that, $2,987,416 will be set aside for St. Mary's General Hospital, Grand River Hospital and Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

The funding announcement was made the same day Premier Doug Ford was expected to ask to dissolve Ontario legislature, triggering the provincial election period.