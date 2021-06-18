KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region has the most new COVID-19 cases of any health unit for the second time this week, according to the morning case update from the Ministry of Health.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted the update on Friday morning. Her tweet shows 85 cases in Waterloo Region, followed by 50 in Toronto and 50 in Peel. There were 345 cases reported across Ontario on Friday.

Ontario is reporting 345 cases of #COVID19 and over 26,600 tests completed. Locally, there are 85 new cases in Waterloo, 50 in Toronto, 50 in Peel, 29 in Hamilton and 22 in York Region. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 18, 2021

Region of Waterloo Public Health releases its own COVID-19 numbers at 1:30 p.m. every day, and those numbers often differ from what's released by the Ministry of Health due to different time frames in reporting.

Waterloo Region also had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the province on Wednesday.

Health officials said the spike in cases is due to circulation of the Delta variant in the community.