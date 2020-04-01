Waterloo Region extends closures, event cancellations
(Tim Mossholder/Pexels)
KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo and area municipalities are extending the closure of public facilities and cancellation of events until at least May 4.
The news comes a day after the province announced that schools in Ontario will also remain closed until early May in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All local municipalities continue to work closely together and follow the direction of federal, provincial and regional public health experts to ensure the health and safety of the local community,” read a joint news release sent by the region and area municipalities on Wednesday.
The previously announced closures include buildings such as public libraries, municipal and regional offices, arenas, pools, famers markets’ and community centres.
In addition to the first round of closures, the region is also reminding residents that all outdoor recreational facilities have been ordered to close following a new order from the province on Monday.
The additional closures include:
- Playgrounds
- Sports fields
- Dog parks
- Basketball and tennis courts
- Outdoor community gardens
- Park shelters
- Outdoor exercise equipment
- Condo parks and gardens
The closures were initially set to last until at least April 5, but at the time the region noted that the closures would be re-evaluated for a possible extension.