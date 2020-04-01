KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo and area municipalities are extending the closure of public facilities and cancellation of events until at least May 4.

The news comes a day after the province announced that schools in Ontario will also remain closed until early May in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All local municipalities continue to work closely together and follow the direction of federal, provincial and regional public health experts to ensure the health and safety of the local community,” read a joint news release sent by the region and area municipalities on Wednesday.

As another step in their coordinated emergency response to the global pandemic, today, the Region of Waterloo and all area municipalities extended the public closure of municipal facilities until at least May 4. Read full release here: https://t.co/3sulh5pMgu pic.twitter.com/hEySq6Dg9C — Region of Waterloo (@RegionWaterloo) April 1, 2020

The previously announced closures include buildings such as public libraries, municipal and regional offices, arenas, pools, famers markets’ and community centres.

In addition to the first round of closures, the region is also reminding residents that all outdoor recreational facilities have been ordered to close following a new order from the province on Monday.

The additional closures include:

Playgrounds

Sports fields

Dog parks

Basketball and tennis courts

Outdoor community gardens

Park shelters

Outdoor exercise equipment

Condo parks and gardens

The closures were initially set to last until at least April 5, but at the time the region noted that the closures would be re-evaluated for a possible extension.