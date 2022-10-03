Waterloo region COVID-19: Hospitalizations at lowest level in 3 months

The number of people with COVID-19 in Waterloo region hospitals has fallen to its lowest level in three months.

The Region of Waterloo’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 24 hospitalizations, as of Friday. That’s 26 fewer patients than reported during the last previous update on Sept. 23. The last time hospitalizations were this low was July 5.

One person with COVID-19 is in ICU.

Two new COVID-19-related deaths – a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s – were reported in on Friday.

The number of outbreaks in high-risk settings increased by three, bringing the current number to 16. Of those, 13 are in long-term care or retirement homes, two are in congregate settings and one is in a hospital.

Meanwhile, provincially, the number of COVID-19 positive patients is at its highest level since Aug. 26.

(Region of Waterloo)

It comes as wastewater surveillance data from Public Health Ontario begins to point towards an increase in the number of active infections in most parts of the province.

Data released last week suggested that the so-called wastewater signal in Ontario has been climbing since around the second week of September but remains lower than where it was during a rare summer wave of the pandemic in July.

With files from CTV Toronto