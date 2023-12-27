Waterloo Region COVID-19 booster uptake below national average

Residents in Waterloo Region are not keeping up with the national rate for COVID-19 booster shots.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as of Dec. 3, 14.6 per cent of Canadians have received the latest version of the COVID-19 booster shot, which targets the Omicron XBB.1.5 sub variant. That includes 15.1 percent of Canadians 5 years and older.

In Waterloo Region, as of Dec. 9, 10.9 percent of residents have received a COVID-19 booster dose in the last six months. Based on age range, just 0.3 percent of kids aged zero to 11 are up to date on their vaccinations, while 12.2 percent of people 12 years and older have received the latest booster.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s surprising, because in any case almost all the provinces are having a low rate of booster vaccination,” said Zahid Butt, an infectious disease epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Waterloo.

According to current guidelines, Region of Waterloo Public Health recommends 71 per cent of residents should receive an additional dose.

“We need to have this annual COVID-19 shot, similar to the flu shot where it takes into account all the current variants at a particular point in time,” Butt said.

WHY IS BOOSTER UPTAKE LOW?

Butt said the slower rates could be a number of reasons.

“Pandemic fatigue, people are not really concerned about the virus now. They don’t want to take more booster shots. Another thing is, recently, thankfully, [COVID-19] hasn’t caused that much severe illness,” Butt said.

The lower vaccination numbers could also be the result of eligibility.

“It is important to be aware that many individuals may not have been eligible to receive the booster, due to a previous COVID-19 vaccination or infection within the three to six months before its release,” Region of Waterloo Public Health said.

LOCAL COVID-19 PICTURE

Deaths caused by or contributed to by COVID-19 have dropped dramatically.

Waterloo Region has reported 40 deaths related to COVID-19 in 2023, versus 190 deaths in 2022.

Currently 42 people are hospitalized in Waterloo Region with to COVID-19. At the same time last year, there were 51.

Waterloo Region is seeing three outbreaks in congregate settings and four in long-term care and retirement homes.

Butt said along with proper handwashing and staying home when you are sick, vaccinations are important to keep people healthy during respiratory illness season.

“I think you should go ahead and get those vaccines. You can get the COVID-19 and flu vaccine together. Then for people who are ages 60 and above, they should get the RSV vaccine,” Butt said.

Butt said he expects after people gather over the holidays, there will be an increase in the number of cases.

According to Region of Waterloo Public Health, the COVID-19 wastewater signal remains elevated with an expected fluctuation from week to week.

Meanwhile, Wellington Dufferin Guelph reported 41 deaths last year, down to seven this year. There is currently two COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes in that health unit.

There are six reported outbreaks in Brant County. That health unit has reported 41 COVID-19 cases since December 12.