KITCHENER -- The Ontario government has announced that Waterloo Region will be moving from the yellow to the orange zone under the province's new COVID-19 framework.

During a Friday morning media briefing, local public health officials had announced that they expected Waterloo Region to move into the orange zone as early as Monday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott announced that afternoon that Waterloo Region would, in fact, be making the move then. Several other public health units were also shuffled as a result of new changes to thresholds in the province's COVID-19 framework.

CTV News Toronto learned before the announcement that a move to the red category would be triggered with a weekly incidence rate of 40 cases per 100,000 people.

Public health officials reported during Friday's media briefing that the local weekly incidence rate is currently 46 per 100,000.

This is a breaking news update. The previous story is below.

Public health officials said Friday that the region has now met the indicators that would put it in the province's orange "restrict" category, while officials with the region expect that the region will be placed there on Monday.

During a virtual media briefing, Dr. Julie Emili said that Region of Waterloo Public Health would ask the province to reassess the region and consider escalating its control measures.

That would mean further restrictions for bars, restaurants, fitness settings and gyms, with additional measures in place for other businesses.

She said that the region's weekly incidence rate has reached 46 cases per 100,000 people--above the yellow indicator of 40-- and that the local rolling positivity rate had reached 3.6 per cent. That's well above the yellow indicator ranges of one to 2.5 per cent.

Dr. Emili also said that the effective COVID-19 reproduction rate in the region had reached 1.5. The maximum reproductive rate in the yellow category is one.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said that she supported the move and that she had expressed as much to Health Minister Christine Elliott's office. She said she expected the region to move to the orange category on Nov. 16, pending provincial approval.



Ontario's tiered system as presented by the government on Nov. 3, 2020.

The change speaks to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, which has reported 40 or more new cases in each of the last four days. When the province first unveiled its new tiered lockdown system, the region was originally in the lowest tier, the green "prevent" category.

If the move to the orange category is approved by the province, it will be the second escalation since Nov. 3.

During Friday's media briefing, Dr. Emili said that there have been nearly 300 new cases in Waterloo Region in the last week.

"We see that the spread of COVID-19 often starts at social gatherings or events," she said. "This is leading to multiple clusters of cases and outbreaks in various settings in our community."