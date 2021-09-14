Waterloo Region businesses preparing for vaccine passport rollout
Businesses in Waterloo Region are expressing mixed opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine certificate program, just over one week before it will officially be rolled out across the province.
Staff at THEMUSUEM in Kitchener said safety trumps everything and are looking forward to the new rules.
“We've got to get out of this with vaccinations and if this helps people choose to get vaccinated, that’s a very good thing,” said David Marskell, CEO of THEMUSEUM.
On Tuesday, the province announced more details regarding exceptions to the vaccine passport program.
Although the announcement did not specifically mention museums, staff at THEMUSEUM said a large part of their business is considered an event space so they will be asking using vaccine passports.
Marskell said there will be a learning curve but admitted they are ready for it.
“It might be a little onerous. We might have to add some staff at the entrance to ensure people are vaccinated,” he said.
Elsewhere, the St. Marys Golf & Country Club is concerned about staffing when the vaccine passport program comes into effect Sept. 22.
“It’s once again a burden on the hospitality businesses,” said Matt Staffen, the General Manager at the St. Marys Golf Club.
The province announced those attending wedding ceremonies or funeral services don’t need to provide proof of vaccination, as long as they aren’t attending any associated social gatherings or reception at the event space. Vaccine passports must be used at receptions.
St. Marys Golf Club said about 60 per cent of their business is weddings.
“It’s going to create a significant amount of complication and frustration for our guests,” said Stratten. “When people start showing up, a piece of paper, going to start showing us emails on the phone and that sort of thing, it’s going to make it all very confusing.”
The province said a QR code that will be shown on phones and an accompanying app should be available by Oct. 22.
The St. Marys Golf Club manager said he is worried the issue of vaccine passports might turn violent, as they’ve been hearing from concerned residents on the phone.
“For example, they said I would hate to see a staff member get punched in the face because of because they’re asking for somebody’s health record,” said Stratten.
At the news conference on Tuesday, Ontario's Health Minister Christine Elliott said if businesses feel threatened by those refusing to produce a vaccine passport, staff should call 911 as soon as possible.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'He went after my family': Trudeau defends his response to protester
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a protester who used a sexist term to describe his wife on Monday crossed a line, which compelled him to respond.
Canadian comic Norm Macdonald dies at 61 after a private battle with cancer
Norm Macdonald, the deadpan Quebec comedian who rose from Canadian nightclubs to the heights of 'Saturday Night Live' fame has died at 61 after a private battle with cancer. The revelation came as a shock to many as Macdonald hadn't shared his diagnosis with his fans.
Tributes pour in for 'fearless' Canadian comic Norm Macdonald
Tributes and funny anecdotes have poured in upon news of the death of Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald on Tuesday.
Book: Top U.S. officer feared Trump could order China strike
Fearful of Donald Trump's actions in his final weeks as president, the United States' top military officer twice called his Chinese counterpart to assure him that the two nations would not suddenly go to war, a senior defence official said Tuesday after the conversations were described in excerpts from a forthcoming book.
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
London, Ont. police address allegations of sexual assault at Western University
London, Ont.’s chief of police and the president at Western University are vowing to investigate any and all complaints of sexual violence.
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
Sudbury, Ont., woman charged after incident at Liberal candidate Marc Serre's campaign headquarters
A 56-year-old woman is facing an assault charge following an incident in the morning of Sept. 13 at the campaign office of Liberal candidate Marc Serré, who is running for re-election in Nickel Belt.
Nearly 5.8 million Canadians used advance polling to cast their vote
Nearly 5.8 million people have taken advantage of the advanced polling to cast their vote in this federal election.
London
-
London, Ont. police address allegations of sexual assault at Western University
London, Ont.’s chief of police and the president at Western University are vowing to investigate any and all complaints of sexual violence.
-
Neigbours desperate for information on fatal shooting in north London
Residents in London's Fox Hollow neighbourhood say they're desperate for more information days after a woman was fatally shot in front of her own home.
-
Tornadoes confirmed in southwestern Ontario
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) has confirmed a tornado and a downburst in the region following Sunday's storms.
Windsor
-
$8-million boutique hotel planned for Windsor’s Little Italy
There’s something new planned for Windsor’s Little Italy.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, large hail and heavy rainfall possible
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area Tuesday evening citing favourable conditions for “the development of dangerous thunderstorms.”
-
Town of Kingsville to implement workplace vaccine policy
The Town of Kingsville plans to roll out a mandatory vaccination policy for staff.
Barrie
-
Tornado watches, warnings issued for Simcoe Muskoka, Parry Sound, Grey Bruce
A powerful weather system is making its way to Simcoe Muskoka and surrounding areas on Tuesday evening, prompting Environment Canada to issue a tornado watch for the area.
-
OPP investigates gruesome discovery in Collingwood
Provincial police are investigating after a body was found in the water near the shoreline in Collingwood.
-
Barrie, Ont. family of homicide victim releases statement
The family of Gabriel Neil, a recent homicide victim in London, Ont., is breaking its silence.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury hires consultant on homelessness
As more tents pop up in a downtown park, Greater Sudbury has hired a consultant on homeless issues in the city.
-
Timmins police will focus on educating people about vaccine passports before laying charges
As the Province of Ontario gets ready to roll out its vaccine passport, police agencies throughout the province will be on standby to enforce the rules.
-
Photographs of northern Ontario artifacts on display at North Bay Museum
He’s a professor and the founder of the Canadian Ecology Centre, but to many people, Bill Steer is known as an avid adventurer.
Ottawa
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Comedian Tom Green shares memories of Norm Macdonald
Comedian Tom Green, himself an Ottawa native, spoke to Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Tuesday. Green remembered seeing Macdonald perform on stage when he was just getting started.
-
Parents oppose use of schools as polling stations amid pandemic
As Canadians prepare to head to the polls in less than a week, some parents are expressing concerns that schools will be used as public voting locations.
Toronto
-
Vote-rich, house-poor: How the federal parties plan to improve GTA housing affordability
As Election Day nears, CTV News Toronto is taking a deeper look into the issues that matter most to local voters. This is what each federal party has put forth to address housing affordability in the GTA.
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Minimum wage in Ontario is about to go up and this is what you need to know
If you're making minimum wage in Ontario, your earnings are going to increase come Oct. 1.
Montreal
-
Long lineups for COVID-19 tests have Montreal authorities scrambling to increase sites
Quebec’s COVID-19 cases have shot up again recently, right back to the levels they were at last spring—but the availability of tests doesn't seem to have kept pace. Montrealers reported hours-long lineups on Tuesday as they tried to get tested.
-
Noel Alexander, longtime leader in Montreal's Black community, had 'courage to stand up'
Known for his activism against police brutality and advocacy for fair treatment everywhere, longtime Jamaica Association of Montreal president Noel Alexander is being remembered as a beloved leader in the city he came to call home after arriving in 1974.
-
Officials blamed COVID-19 for Herron deaths, when some were due to hunger, thirst: witness
An auxiliary nurse told a coroner's inquest today that health authorities were too quick to blame COVID-19 for deaths in a Montreal-area long-term care home when some of them were in fact caused by dehydration and malnourishment.
Atlantic
-
Authorities offer few details regarding deaths of Amherst, N.S. family of six
More memories are being shared about the family of six who lost their lives in what's believed to have been a trailer fire in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County over the weekend, but investigators are saying very little about what happened.
-
'They'll never really be gone as long as we remember them': Friend says of family who died in camper fire
Family and friends are struggling to come to terms with the unimaginable loss felt by everyone in the community after a couple and four children died in a camper fire on Sunday.
-
'A pandemic of the unvaccinated': N.S. reports 66 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 61 in Northern zone
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 18 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 173.
Winnipeg
-
Incumbent Manitoba CPC candidate Ted Falk apologizes for vaccine misinformation
Manitoba federal Conservative candidate Ted Falk is apologizing after he was quoted in a local newspaper spreading misinformation about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines, suggesting they may do more harm than good.
-
Winnipeg mother describes night her son was fatally stabbed
The mother of a Winnipeg child who was stabbed to death in his sleep nearly two years ago took the stand at her ex-boyfriend’s trial.
-
Shoal Lake's boil water advisory to be lifted after more than two decades
The boil water advisory that has been in place in the community that supplies Winnipeg's drinking water will be lifted after more than two decades.
Calgary
-
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
-
Hinshaw says government knew since mid-August hospital demand would rise without provincial intervention
Alberta's chief medical officer of health has admitted the province's lifting of restrictions earlier this summer was the wrong approach.
-
Curbside municipal voting to be available for Calgarians who refuse to wear a mask
Calgary voters will have to wear masks when marking ballots in a voting booth in both the upcoming federal and civic elections, officials said Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
-
4 Alberta schools under investigation for COVID-19 outbreaks
Just barely into the new school year, some areas in the province with low vaccination rates are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.
-
Alberta vaccine status card printable as of Thursday, QR code in 'coming weeks'
Albertans will be able to print a card to show their proof of vaccination starting on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Seniors advocates want 3rd jab for B.C.'s long-term care residents
While anyone aged 50 and older will be able to get a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in the U.K. in the coming weeks, only 15,000 immunocompromised British Columbians are being offered another shot for now.
-
'There needs to be justice': Family of 7-year-old Aaliyah Rosa calling for appeal following mother's acquittal
The father of Aaliyah Rosa, the nine-year-old girl found dead in her mother's apartment in 2018, is speaking out for the first time in an interview with CTV News.
-
Will B.C.'s vaccine mandate cause hospital staffing shortages? Officials preparing for possibility
There are concerns that B.C.'s vaccination mandate for health-care facilities will prompt some vaccine-hesitant workers to abandon their posts in the midst of the pandemic – and officials are bracing for that possibility.