Waterloo region band camp hits the right notes
From harmonizing to hitting buckets, nearly two dozen children are spending their March break week immersed in the world of music.
Run by the non-profit Bandology, and held at the Beckett School at Wilfrid Laurier University, the camp is about exploring music and all it entails.
“We have four blocks during the day of educational programming,” said Lisa Michaels, co-founder and executive director of Bandology. “So, it's bucket drumming, or a vocal workshop which is happening now, they did boomwhackers, they did music theory and composition.”
Sandy Wright, the education manager and head of programing with Bandology, said the goal is to make sure everyone feels like they are learning and all feel like they get to equally participate even if they don't have experience.
“They get to hit things, they get to learn about notes and rhythms, and then at the end of the week they get to show off for all their parents and family which is super fun,” said Wright.
No prior musical knowledge is required to attend the camp.
“I love music and I basically get to just see myself in them, growing up, and kind of I guess enhancing their music experience to the level that I would have wanted to be exposed to,” said music mentor Bethelyn.
While creating and performing music is a big part of the week, there's also an emphasis on the joys of doing it as a group.
Bandology runs several summer camps, but this is their first foray into March break.
It's been such a hit they say they'll be doing it again.
The organization also offers subsidies to help cover camp costs when needed.
“Music needs to be accessible to everyone, and we will make it happen,” said Michaels.
