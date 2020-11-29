KITCHENER -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region has gone up by 65.

The Sunday afternoon public health dashboard update reported 60 new cases to its epi-curve for the day, a number that sometimes differentiates from the total count due to transferring data between health units, status updates, and ongoing data quality initiatives.

This increase comes as a drop compared to Saturday’s single-day record high 86 new cases, as well as several daily reports of over 70 new cases throughout the week.

There have also been 42 more cases considered resolved, no news deaths, 24 more added to the active case count, and no changes in hospitalizations.

The Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals now stand at 3,513 positive cases, 2,866 considered resolved, 125 deaths, 520 active cases, 29 hospitalized, and eight in the ICU.

The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks has also dropped from 25 to 22.

Outbreaks at Luther Village on the Park Sunshine Centre, an unnamed manufacturing workplace, and an unnamed food and beverage facility have all been declared over.

While neither University of Waterloo or Wilfrid Laurier University are experiencing outbreaks, both schools reported new COVID-19 cases on campus.

Waterloo says two individuals are now self-isolating. Laurier confirms three cases in students were reported on Saturday, another student case was reported Friday, and a case in an employee was reported Thursday.

In Ontario, health officials confirmed 1,708 new cases Sunday morning, down from Saturday’s total when 1,822 cases were added.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 114,746, including deaths and recoveries.

Twenty-four more COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the province in the last 24 hours, pushing Ontario’s death toll to 3,648.

As well, 1,443 more cases are now considered to be resolved by the province. In total, 97,319 people who have contracted the novel coronavirus have recovered.