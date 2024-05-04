KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • KW Titans take game one in playoff series with Newfoundland Rogues

    Titans top of league but struggling financially Titans top of league but struggling financially
    Share

    The KW Titans are off to a hot start in their playoff series with the Newfoundland Rogues.

    The two teams began their best-of-five series at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday night.

    The Titans secured an early lead, and kept up the pressure right to the end, claiming a 109 – 86 victory.

    Game Two returns to the Aud Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

    The Rogues will host Game Three at the Mary Brown Centre in St. John’s on May 10.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News