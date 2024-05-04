KW Titans take game one in playoff series with Newfoundland Rogues

The KW Titans are off to a hot start in their playoff series with the Newfoundland Rogues.

The two teams began their best-of-five series at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday night.

The Titans secured an early lead, and kept up the pressure right to the end, claiming a 109 – 86 victory.

Game Two returns to the Aud Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The Rogues will host Game Three at the Mary Brown Centre in St. John’s on May 10.