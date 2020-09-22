WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo is not taking any chances ahead of Homecoming weekend.

On Monday, council passed a special nuisance bylaw to address large unsanctioned public gatherings.

Despite Wilfrid Laurier University’s Homecoming celebrations moving online this year, city officials are still taking measures to help ensure large street parties do not occur.

The temporary bylaw has been enacted during homecoming weekend and St.Patrick’s Day in past years, to give bylaw officials and added tool to help deter and dispel large crowds.

Keeping large crowds from forming, even more important during a pandemic.

Over the weekend, officials reported four cases of COVID-19 in students from Wilfrid Laurier University. Two of them live in the same off-campus residence on Ezra Avenue. Management at Ezra-Bricker Apartments said the students are self-isolating after testing positive over the weekend.