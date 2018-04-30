A man convicted of setting multiple fires in Waterloo’s north end last summer will be released from jail early this summer.

Daniel Morrow was sentenced Monday to 11 months in jail in connection with three arsons. With extra credit for time already served, he is two months away from finishing his sentence.

Morrow was arrested last year in connection with seven suspicious fires.

He pleaded guilty to setting three of those fires – at an under-construction house, a portable and a church. In all three cases, sports drink or water bottles containing gasoline were found near the fire site.

Morrow also admitted to setting fires at another under-construction house and a shed, but was not convicted of any criminal offences over them.

That leaves two fires for which Morrow has not registered any official wrongdoing. One of those is a garage fire at an auto shop owned by Pat Watamanuk.

Watamanuk closed his business after the garage was destroyed. He told CTV News Monday that he was recently told it was unlikely the Crown could have convicted Morrow of setting that fire.

“I’ve got no income coming in (and) this guy gets off almost scot-free,” Watamanuk said.

“I’m pretty bitter about this.”

Factors cited by the judge in handing down the 11-month sentence included the harsh conditions Morrow had experienced at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex and the poor health of his mother.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa