WATERLOO -- A man from Waterloo is one of two people charged- while police are still looking for two more - in an investigation focusing on a serial robbery spree and a family carjacking.

In a Saturday news release, Peel Regional Police said a Mississauga pharmacy was robbed at 6:45 p.m on Friday.

No weapons were seen and no injuries were reported from this robbery, according to officials.

Peel police say they located a white Nissan Altima that was reportedly used as a getaway car during the Friday night robbery in Mississauga.

They also believe it was involved in a series of other violent armed robberies between July 16 and 24, including the robbery of a Kitchener Scotiabank on Wednesday.

They say the Altima was found with another vehicle in a parking garage, which is when two more suspects became involved.

When police tried to stop the vehicles the drivers fled, according to officials.

A suspect later identified as 20-year-old Ridwan Dalmar of Toronto reportedly fired one round from a firearm at police.

Police say a suspect vehicle was also driven at officers, who returned fire to prevent them from being seriously injured or killed.

The two suspect cars were disabled and two occupants were arrested, including Ridwan Dalmar.

Zakariya Dalmar, a 23-year-old man from Waterloo, was also arrested and has been charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, and possession of a prohibited device, among others.

Peel police say the two other suspects, who were responsible for the Friday night Missisauga robbery, got away on foot.

While fleeing, one suspect reportedly approached a pickup truck that had a family with children in it, got in the back, and ordered them to drive.

The family tried to get out, but the suspect got into the driver’s seat and fled the area with an eight-year-old child, police say.

The child was located a short time later uninjured on a side street.

The pickup truck was found unoccupied, while police also found a loaded handgun and stolen property.

“The same people using firearms in robberies were willing to endanger the life of an eight-year-old,” said Chief of Peel Region Police Nisha Duraiappah. “They have no limits, and neither will our service in our commitment to bringing them to justice and protecting our community.”

The two outstanding suspects are both described as male, Black, 200 lbs., and wearing black pants.

The first, who police say was responsible for the carjacking, was also wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white emblem on the left chest area, blue medical gloves, white medical mask, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.