Busy Fergus street closing for construction for nearly rest of year

Major roadwork is set to begin on Wednesday in Fergus, which will see a busy street close for nearly the remainder of the year.

During the first phase, the St. David Street Reconstruction project will impact the main stretch of the township for at least the next six months from May 15to December 13.

This stretch of work will be from St. David Street to Garafraxa Street.

Township of Centre Wellington Mayor Shawn Watters says it is work municipalities only have to do every 70 years.

“It’s a big undertaking and it’s a major north-south link for not only local traffic but traffic that passes by and continues through,” said Watters.

The reconstruction will see new infrastructure like water mains, sewers and pavement replacement.

“It’s always the stuff underneath the ground, the water mains under there, they’re old and antiquated. They’re continually leaking and that was the original motivation for doing the upgrade,”says Watters.

In spring 2025, the second phase would go along Garafraxa Street to Edinburgh Avenue.

The final phase will be complete in 2026, which will consist of covering asphalt and final touches.

Local businesses are bracing for the potential financial strain through the normally busy summer months.

Owner of Dixon Home Hardware Jason Dixon says he understands the work is necessary.

“At the end of the day, it’ll be better when everything’s said and done. But there’s going to be some growing pains for sure,”says Dixon.

Natasha Mahdi has owned Noonas Spoonfuls for just under a year and says this is the first summer for them in their location along Highway 6.

“The community has been really great so far and it’s really put a damper on things knowing that people might not be able to come here due to the construction,” says Mahdi.

Council is working to get the word out about the construction.

“We know it is hard on businesses and we are doing everything we can to let people know that businesses are open,”says Watters.

Dixon hopes customers willtake a few extra minutes and use the detours to get to affected businesses.

For a look at detours and the outline of the project, click here.