KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're looking for two suspects in a bank robbery on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Scotiabank on Doon Village Road in Kitchener around 4:30 p.m.

Police say two men entered the bank and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured, police say.

Police describe the suspects as two Black men between 18 and 19 years old, with thin builds and around 6'0" tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.