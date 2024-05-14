KITCHENER
Kitchener

Cambridge council to vote on how to roll out new speed limits

Speed limit sign in this file photo. Oct 2, 2022 (CTV NEWS) Speed limit sign in this file photo. Oct 2, 2022 (CTV NEWS)
Cambridge council will vote Tuesday night on how to implement speed limits in city neighbourhoods and school zones.

They’ve already approved reducing the speed limit on residential streets to 40 km/h and 30 km/h near schools.

The next step is for council to decide on how to implement the new speed limits.

The Neighbourhood Area Speed Implementation plan suggests posting the new limits in phases over a two-year span.

That approach would split the cost of the new signage over two budgets rather than a one-time hit of $589,400. The divided amount would be $287,500 in one budget and $301,900 the following year.

If council approves the plan, signs would start going up within a few weeks.

The project would be complete by fall 2025.

