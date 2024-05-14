KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police close off portion of road in Waterloo for collision investigation

    A sign reading 'Road Closed' (File Photo) A sign reading 'Road Closed' (File Photo)
    Waterloo Regional Police responded to a collision in the area of King Street North and Weber Street North in Waterloo late Tuesday afternoon.

    Westbound lanes on Weber Street were closed at King Street as police investigated.

    They said to expect delays in the area, but in a social media post around 7:15 p.m. they indicated the road reopened.

    It's unclear how many vehicles were involved, or if anybody was hurt.

