Waterloo man charged in connection to restaurant gift card fraud

Police have charged a Waterloo man with several offences in connection to a gift card fraud investigation stemming from February.

Waterloo regional police say the man fraudulently obtained credit card information from several victims, which he used to purchase gift cards online for restaurants in Waterloo Region. He then redeemed the gift cards at local restaurants.

On Nov. 13, police say they were contacted by a Kitchener restaurant after the man used one of the gift cards.

When officers arrived, the man gave them a false identity and sped away in a vehicle.

Police say they were able to identify the man and he was arrested Dec. 21 in the Father David Bauer Drive and Caroline Street South area of Waterloo.

A 32-year old man has been charged with the following:

Fraud under $5,000

Identity fraud

Possess – use credit card data

Dangerous operation

Flights from peace officer

Fail to comply with release order

He was held in police custody for a bail hearing.