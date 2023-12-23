KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Waterloo man charged in connection to restaurant gift card fraud

    Gift cards for various retailers are offered for sale at a supermarket in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) Gift cards for various retailers are offered for sale at a supermarket in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

    Police have charged a Waterloo man with several offences in connection to a gift card fraud investigation stemming from February.

    Waterloo regional police say the man fraudulently obtained credit card information from several victims, which he used to purchase gift cards online for restaurants in Waterloo Region. He then redeemed the gift cards at local restaurants.

    On Nov. 13, police say they were contacted by a Kitchener restaurant after the man used one of the gift cards.

    When officers arrived, the man gave them a false identity and sped away in a vehicle.

    Police say they were able to identify the man and he was arrested Dec. 21 in the Father David Bauer Drive and Caroline Street South area of Waterloo.

    A 32-year old man has been charged with the following:

    • Fraud under $5,000
    • Identity fraud
    • Possess – use credit card data
    • Dangerous operation
    • Flights from peace officer
    • Fail to comply with release order

    He was held in police custody for a bail hearing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances

    This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News