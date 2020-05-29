KITCHENER -- The man convicted in one of Waterloo Region’s largest fraud cases has been released from prison.

CTV News has learned that Daniel P. Reeve was released from the Beavercreek Institution in Gravenhurst Friday afternoon.

A letter from Correctional Services Canada, issued to victims in Reeve’s case, indicates that his sentence has been reduced following his appeal.

The Court of Appeal says Reeve’s sentence has been reduced to “time served” and is now considered complete.

The letter also says Reeve was set to be released from prison this afternoon.

Reeve was convicted of swindling 40 people out of a combined $10 million in 2017.

