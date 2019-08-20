

Nicole Lampa and Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A document from the Parole Board of Canada has shed light on why Daniel P. Reeve had his day parole revoked.

The 59-year-old man was sent to prison last year after a judge found him guilty of duping more than 40 victims out of a combined $10 million.

The parole board issued a seven page decision, saying that Reeve almost immediately resumed his offence cycle when he was released on day parole back in February.

"Your offence cycle involves financial greed, poor decision-making, a lack of concern for others because of your behaviour, and having a grandiose image of yourself," the decision reads in part.

His case management team says Reeve portrayed himself on his Facebook page as wealthy and successful by posting photos of a luxury yacht and his life before his conviction.

The parole board document also says Reeve tried to reprint and sell his book, called "3 Wishes."

When his parole officer said no, the board says that Reeve didn't listen, giving the book to a friend who printed and distributed it anyway.

The biggest complaint came in May, when someone went to police saying that Reeve tried to recruit them into a business venture.

"You described it as a referral business," the decision reads. "You would loan the complainant $5000 to buy-in to a series of informational courses along with the book '3 Wishes'; the same book your Parole Officer instructed you not to (distribute)."

The document says that Reeve told the complainant that they would need to get others to enroll, and would receive $1,000 for each referral.

When asked about the fact that the business venture resembled a pyramid scheme, the parole board decision says that Reeve initially said he didn't know the exact definition of such a scheme.