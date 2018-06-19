

CTV Kitchener





A 25 cent increase to hourly parking was approved by Waterloo council.

The approval also included a 2.5 per cent increase to monthly parking permit rates.

These rates will come into effect in 2019.

Also approved was a ten year forecast that will see hourly rates increase 25 cents every three years, and monthly permits to increase 2.5 to 3 per cent each year.