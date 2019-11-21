

The Canadian Press





KITCHENER - Waterloo Brewing has lost $2.1 million to an impersonation scheme.

The incident, which the company has described as a “social engineering cyberattack,” happened earlier this month.

Someone claiming to be a creditor convinced Waterloo Brewing to send the money through wire transfers.

The scam wasn’t discovered until this week.

The brewery then launched an investigation into their bank accounts and computers.

Waterloo Brewing doesn’t believe any of its systems were breached and says the personal information of its customers was not compromised.

The company is now working with police, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, and the United States’ Finance Crimes and Enforcement Network.