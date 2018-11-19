

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo Region-based brewing company is investing $9.6 million to grow operations in Kitchener.

In a press release on Nov. 19, Waterloo Brewing announced it would add a larger retail store and a small-batch brewhouse with the investment.

An expansion to warehouse and production of facilities of over 65,600 square feet would also be added.

“Waterloo Brewing launched the craft beer movement in Ontario and has been an integral part of our region’s rich history with beer and brewing,” said Kitchener mayor Barry Vrbanovic.

About two thirds of the funding had already been secured, according to a press release.

The move follows a $4 million expansion of its facility on Bingeman Centre Drive in Kitchener last year, which aimed to move all of its production operations into one place.