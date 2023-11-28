Waterloo approves updated fire master plan, expands stations

Some calls for help from Waterloo firefighters have been answered by the city.

Waterloo City Council unanimously approved the updated fire master plan at a Monday night meeting.

"Our department and firefighters are being asked to do more with less," said Adam Overgaard, president of Waterloo Professional Firefighters Association. "Juggling an ever-increasing call volume, while still maintaining the same level of service and quality of care that our community deserves.

"We cannot continue in this manner without risking our safety and the safety of those that we serve."

Electric vehicle fires and high rise fires were outlined by officials as some of the emerging challenges crews face in the community.

"The story and understanding around electric vehicles is they don't necessarily go out when you think they go out," said Waterloo Fire Chief Richard Hepditch. "They can reignite in 24-27 hours if I'm not mistaken, so they are a risk."

The updated plan includes expanding stations one and two, strengthening tracking of emergency calls and efficiency of responses, as well as hiring 27 additional staff members over the next several years.

The funding to support the update will be presented to council on Dec. 11.