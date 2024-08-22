Water restrictions lift in Waterloo Region as pipe repairs wrap up

Regular water service has resumed in Waterloo Region after a large pipe supplying approximately 20 per cent of the region’s drinking water was repaired.

The region asked residents to reduce their water usage as much as possible earlier this week as crews began work on the pipe.

The region said the water operations team drained the pipe on August 19 and worked around the clock to finish the repairs as quickly as possible.

“We successfully completed the watermain repair ahead of schedule, which has allowed us to lift water restrictions,” the region’s director of Water and Wastewater Service Mari MacNeil said. “We really want to thank everyone in Waterloo Region who stepped up and reduced their water use. It truly made a positive impact on our supply.”

The work was originally scheduled to continue until Sunday.

The region previously said the pipe is considered to be critical infrastructure and reaches four feet in diameter in some sections.