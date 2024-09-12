KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man charged for posting intimate video of former partner

    A phone camera is seen in this undated stock photo. (Torsten Dettlaff/Pexels.com) A phone camera is seen in this undated stock photo. (Torsten Dettlaff/Pexels.com)
    Share

    A Guelph man has been charged after police said he posted a sexual video involving a former partner on social media.

    Guelph Police said the video showing the man and his former partner having sex was posted online in August. Police said the man’s former partner did not know the video had been recorded sometime in 2021 or 2022.

    A 26-year-old man was charged with voyeurism and publishing intimate images without consent on Wednesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News