    • Fight in Uptown Waterloo under investigation

    Uptown Waterloo is pictured in a file photo. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Uptown Waterloo is pictured in a file photo. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo Regional Police are looking into an assault reported in Uptown Waterloo.

    Officers were called to a fight in the Dupont Street East and King Street North area around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

    They said two groups were involved in the fight and an unknown male sprayed two victims with a noxious substance.

    The victims received minor injuries.

    Anyone with more information about the fight or the people involved is urged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

