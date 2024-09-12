Fight in Uptown Waterloo under investigation

Waterloo Regional Police are looking into an assault reported in Uptown Waterloo.

Officers were called to a fight in the Dupont Street East and King Street North area around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

They said two groups were involved in the fight and an unknown male sprayed two victims with a noxious substance.

The victims received minor injuries.

Anyone with more information about the fight or the people involved is urged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.