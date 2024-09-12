Several guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition seized during Kitchener search

A Kitchener man is facing multiple weapons related charges as part of a firearm investigation.

Waterloo Regional Police searched a Kitchener home on Wednesday as part of an investigation involving unsafe storage of firearms.

During the search, officers said they seized a handgun, four long guns, four illegal extended ammunition magazines and several thousand rounds of ammunition.

Police said they also found several hundred illegal pills inside the home.

A 43-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with five counts of unsafe storage of a firearm, four counts of possession of a prohibited device, and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.