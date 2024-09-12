KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Several guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition seized during Kitchener search

    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Share

    A Kitchener man is facing multiple weapons related charges as part of a firearm investigation.

    Waterloo Regional Police searched a Kitchener home on Wednesday as part of an investigation involving unsafe storage of firearms.

    During the search, officers said they seized a handgun, four long guns, four illegal extended ammunition magazines and several thousand rounds of ammunition.

    Police said they also found several hundred illegal pills inside the home.

    A 43-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with five counts of unsafe storage of a firearm, four counts of possession of a prohibited device, and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News