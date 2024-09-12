Kitchener crash sends motorcyclist to hospital

A motorcyclist has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police said the collision happened in the Homer Watson Boulevard and Ottawa Street South area on Wednesday around 8:05 p.m.

Investigators said the driver of a white Ford SUV pulled out of their driveway and turned left across Homer Watson Boulevard, colliding with a blue Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man from Kitchener, was taken to hospital. The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old Kitchener woman, was not hurt.

Homer Watson Boulevard was closed for several hours between Ottawa Street and Hanson Avenue for several hours, but has since reopened.