Kitchener crash sends motorcyclist to hospital

    A motorcyclist has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Kitchener.

    Waterloo Regional Police said the collision happened in the Homer Watson Boulevard and Ottawa Street South area on Wednesday around 8:05 p.m.

    Investigators said the driver of a white Ford SUV pulled out of their driveway and turned left across Homer Watson Boulevard, colliding with a blue Suzuki motorcycle.

    The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man from Kitchener, was taken to hospital. The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old Kitchener woman, was not hurt.

    Homer Watson Boulevard was closed for several hours between Ottawa Street and Hanson Avenue for several hours, but has since reopened.

