Water main break shuts down Eastwood Collegiate Institute

Kitchener -

A water main break has closed Eastwood Collegiate Institute on Weber Street in Kitchener.

Officials with the Waterloo Region District School Board issued the notice Friday morning.

The school building has been closed to students and staff.

However, the board said student learning will continue and that “teachers will teach asynchronously from home and will be available to students during the regular school day hours on their Virtual Classrooms. Students are invited to participate as they are able.”

Members of WRDSB’s facility services and Kitchener Utilities are on site to address the situation.

Secondary students with WRDSB are scheduled to have classes Friday, while elementary students are off on a PD Day.