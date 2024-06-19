Water gun prompts weapons call in Guelph

Guelph Police say a weapons call Wednesday morning turned out to be a misunderstanding.

Someone reported seeing what they thought was a gun in a vehicle travelling on Stone Road West around 11:10 a.m.

Officers then tracked the vehicle to College Avenue West, which is close to two high schools.

It turned out the weapon was actually a water gun, which the officer found inside of a backpack.

Police said the five youths inside the vehicle were cautioned about their behaviour and were given a warning about the “potential risks of displaying what could be mistaken for a real firearm.”

The teens were not charged.