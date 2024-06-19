KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Water gun prompts weapons call in Guelph

    A steering wheel in a stock photo. (Pexels/Malte Luk) A steering wheel in a stock photo. (Pexels/Malte Luk)
    Share

    Guelph Police say a weapons call Wednesday morning turned out to be a misunderstanding.

    Someone reported seeing what they thought was a gun in a vehicle travelling on Stone Road West around 11:10 a.m.

    Officers then tracked the vehicle to College Avenue West, which is close to two high schools.

    It turned out the weapon was actually a water gun, which the officer found inside of a backpack.

    Police said the five youths inside the vehicle were cautioned about their behaviour and were given a warning about the “potential risks of displaying what could be mistaken for a real firearm.”

    The teens were not charged.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News