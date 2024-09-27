Indigenous art to be featured on GRT bus for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

For the second year, the Region of Waterloo is wrapping a Grand River Transit (GRT) bus with Indigenous artwork for National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Monday is National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a federal statutory holiday. It is day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as the ongoing impacts for those who survived them.

“If we want to imagine a better Canada for all people, we cannot forget about the ones who have been left behind,” said Darren Thomas, associate vice president of Indigenous initiatives at Wilfrid Laurier University. “It’s not about laying blame, but it’s about understanding so that we can generate a political will and social will to do what’s right.”

The Indigenous art adoring the bus meant to generate conversations about Indigenous rights. It is also collaboration with the Healing of the Seven Generations in Kitchener.

“Maybe they’re going to ask and reach out to our organization or any organization or even the city and just say like, what is this bus about? Then we can teach people,” said Serena Wesley, from the Healing of the Seven Generations.

Last year’s design could be spotted throughout town year-round.

“They reached out to different artists, and they had different ideas. A bunch of the community members and all the different organizations from the community, Indigenous organizations came and we all voted,” said Wesley.

The 2024 design will replace the current one. Artists submitted options and submissions were voted on. The design is being kept secret and will be unveiled at the Healing of the Seven Generations on Monday morning.

“It’s not that far past in our history and it’s something that everybody should be talking about and everybody should be learning about. And I think this just opens that door a little bit for those conversations to be had,” said Wesley.

The bus, a physical reminder to open those doors of communication.

“We need to have the avenue to create those critical conversations and that discourse about the ways in which we can find somewhere in the middle to exist,” said Thomas.

The community is encouraged to join the new bus unveiling and march, 10 a.m. Monday at 300 Frederick Street in Kitchener.