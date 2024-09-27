Indigenous art to be featured on GRT bus for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
For the second year, the Region of Waterloo is wrapping a Grand River Transit (GRT) bus with Indigenous artwork for National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
Monday is National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a federal statutory holiday. It is day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as the ongoing impacts for those who survived them.
“If we want to imagine a better Canada for all people, we cannot forget about the ones who have been left behind,” said Darren Thomas, associate vice president of Indigenous initiatives at Wilfrid Laurier University. “It’s not about laying blame, but it’s about understanding so that we can generate a political will and social will to do what’s right.”
The Indigenous art adoring the bus meant to generate conversations about Indigenous rights. It is also collaboration with the Healing of the Seven Generations in Kitchener.
“Maybe they’re going to ask and reach out to our organization or any organization or even the city and just say like, what is this bus about? Then we can teach people,” said Serena Wesley, from the Healing of the Seven Generations.
Last year’s design could be spotted throughout town year-round.
“They reached out to different artists, and they had different ideas. A bunch of the community members and all the different organizations from the community, Indigenous organizations came and we all voted,” said Wesley.
The 2024 design will replace the current one. Artists submitted options and submissions were voted on. The design is being kept secret and will be unveiled at the Healing of the Seven Generations on Monday morning.
“It’s not that far past in our history and it’s something that everybody should be talking about and everybody should be learning about. And I think this just opens that door a little bit for those conversations to be had,” said Wesley.
The bus, a physical reminder to open those doors of communication.
“We need to have the avenue to create those critical conversations and that discourse about the ways in which we can find somewhere in the middle to exist,” said Thomas.
The community is encouraged to join the new bus unveiling and march, 10 a.m. Monday at 300 Frederick Street in Kitchener.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene after storm kills at least 35 in 4 states
Hurricane Helene left an enormous path of destruction across Florida and the entire southeastern U.S. on Friday, killing at least 35 people in four states, snapping trees like twigs, tearing apart homes and sending rescue crews on desperate missions to save people from floodwaters.
U.S. fines Air Canada over flights over prohibited Iraqi airspace
The U.S. Department of Transportation said Friday it had fined Air Canada US$250,000 for operating flights in 2022 and 2023 in prohibited Iraqi airspace.
P.E.I. shellfish festival gastrointestinal illness outbreak largest in province's history: health officer
More than 550 symptomatic people responded to an online questionnaire about a gastrointestinal illness at a Prince Edward Island shellfish festival last weekend.
Family of man who died in incident involving Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man who died in an incident involving Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates
Global Affairs Canada is booking blocks of seats on some commercial flights leaving Lebanon to help Canadians who are trying to flee as Israeli strikes escalated today.
Bloc opposition day next week, but 'no point' in tabling confidence motion yet, deputy House leader says
The sole Bloc Québécois opposition day before the winter break has been scheduled, but the party's Deputy House Leader says there is 'no point' in using it to put forward a non-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
What's 'chroming'? Experts explain the dangerous social media trend among youths
Chroming, or getting high via inhaling hydrocarbons by misusing a variety of legal products, is trending among adolescents, and it sometimes ends in death.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
Maggie Smith, scene-stealing actor famed for Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' dies at 89
Maggie Smith, the masterful, scene-stealing actor who won an Oscar for 1969 film 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' and gained new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in 'Downton Abbey' and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died Friday. She was 89.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.