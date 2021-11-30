Water expected to be shut off all night in Kitchener neighbourhood

KITCHENER -

The Region of Waterloo says about 500 customers won't have water Tuesday night as crews work to fix a watermain break on Howe Drive in Kitchener.

The affected area is between Fischer Hallman Road, Highway 8, Westmount Road and Ottawa Street.

The region says crews with Kitchener Utilities are working to repair the watermain.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday they expected that work to take at least 12 hours, meaning water would be off in that neighbourhood through the night.

The region warned that when turning the taps back on the water could be discoloured or "milky." They advise running the cold water tap closest to the water meter for several minutes until it runs clear.