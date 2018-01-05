

Garbage trucks will continue to run residential routes into the weekend – and in some places, it will be into next week before they’re caught up.

Officials in Brant County say the usual Tuesday collection area will see pickup on Friday and Saturday. Trucks will be off the roads on Sunday, with Wednesday areas receiving pickup on Monday.

Information about pickup for Thursday and Friday areas will be made public next week. Officials say it could be Jan. 13 before all curbside collection is back on track.

Pickup delays have been commonplace in Brant County and Waterloo Region since Christmas. The delays have typically been blamed on weather-related issues, as snow has left roads difficult to navigate and cold temperatures have necessitated an increase in breaks.

In Waterloo Region, all collection was pushed backed one day this week due to the New Year’s holiday.

Further delays were reported in some areas, with some of Wilmot Township’s normal Wednesday pickups occurring on Friday.

Waste management officials said extra trucks had been brought in to help, but it remained possible as of Friday afternoon that some houses would not see collection by end-of-day Saturday.

People in that situation were being urged to leave their bins at the curb for Sunday pickup.