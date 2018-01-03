

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Officials in both Waterloo Region and Brant County warned of new delays in curbside waste collection on Wednesday.

In Waterloo Region, all collection had already been delayed by one day this week due to the New Year’s holiday.

Residents in Wellesley, Wilmot, Woolwich and North Dumfries were warned Wednesday that they would “likely” see an extra day pass before their waste was picked up.

The recommendation from officials was that all garbage, recycling and organic waste be put at the curbside one day later than usual, with the expectation that it might not be collected until the following day. Officials said different types of waste could be collected at different times, or even on different days.

Brant County officials said Wednesday afternoon that crews were expected to have all Friday pickup areas and some Monday pickup areas complete by the end of the day. An extra truck had been brought in to help deal with the backlog.

Any county residents whose garbage had not been picked up by 6 p.m. were being urged to either leave it at the curb overnight or bring it in for the night and then set it back out by 7 a.m. the next day.

Residents were also given the option of disposing of up to four garbage containers and an unlimited amount of recycling themselves for free by taking it to the county’s waste management facilities.

Additionally, Christmas tree collection in Brant County has been delayed by one week and will now start Jan. 8.

The delays have been blamed on a number of factors including sick calls from collection crews, wintry weather slowing trucks and necessitating an increase in breaks for workers, and – in Waterloo Region – higher garbage limits during the holiday season.