    Warm welcome for Cambridge's new fire chief

    Cambridge Fire Chief Rob Martin (far left) in front of one of the city's firetrucks.

    Rob Martin is Cambridge’s new fire chief.

    On Monday, the fire department officially welcomed Martin on its social media pages and posted a few photos of him with his new team.

    Martin has over 25 years of experience. He was a firefighter for 22 years with the City of Kitchener before taking on the role of deputy fire chief, followed by another three years as deputy fire chief in Brampton.

    In response to the fire department’s post, Martin replied: “Thanks to everyone for your warm welcome and kind notes. I’m honoured to be joining an amazing team.”

